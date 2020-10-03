Highlights: Two arrested for betting on IPL match

Ganj police station of Ajmer busted bet

Police arrested two people

Millions including one LED TV and 3 mobiles surfaced

Ajmer

These days IPL matches are being betted on crores daily. Ajmer is also not untouched by this. Ganj police station of Ajmer has arrested two people on the information of the betting that is being made on the match between Chennai and Hyderabad of IPL last night. Also, they have seized millions of rupees from their possession.

Information received through Mukhbir

Ganj Thanadikari Dharamvir Singh said that on the information of the informer, Anasagar Outpost Incharge ASI Baldev took action on the betting being made on the IPL match at Swastik Nagar on Phi Sagar Road. According to the information received, after this information, ASI Baldev reached there with Jabta, then two people got bets on the match. Baldev told that in the house of Lalit alias Ravi Lakhani, located in Swastik Nagar, an IPL match was being speculated. So Puneet Tank and Lalit Lakhani were arrested from there.

LED, mobile and betting worth millions of rupees seized

According to information received from police sources, an LED TV, 3 mobiles and bets worth lakhs of rupees have been seized from their possession. Both the accused have also been questioned regarding the line. Let me tell you that a lot of betting is being done daily in an IPL match. The Ajmer police had earlier taken action in the Dargah area. Only small pawns are involved in both actions. Police has not yet reached the big bookie.