Highlights: Crime graph is increasing rapidly in Rajasthan

Incidents of cybercrime are increasing continuously in Ajmer

Incident of Alwar Gate police station area of ​​Ajmer

RPF jawan loses friend on social media

Ajmer

For the past few days, online fraud has been reported in Ajmer district continuously. The latest case is of Alwar Gate police station area of ​​Ajmer. A case has been reported of a RPF jawan living here making a friend on social media and making a loss of 1 lakh 40 thousand rupees. However, the police have registered a case and started investigation.



Gehlot government gave a huge job to the youth, increased the post of junior assistant

Asked for some money by sending a link via phone

ASI Jai Lal of Alwar Gate police station said that Bhanu Pratap Singh, who lives in RK Puram Colony, Bhajan Ganj, is a soldier in RPF. One person made friends with him on social media and then asked him to give some money by phone. Bhanu Pratap clicked on the link as told by him, from which he removed Rs 1 lakh 39 thousand 980 from his account. Seeing the message of withdrawing such amount from the account, his senses got shattered.

Record broke again, 1892 new positive cases, death figures in Jaipur increased concern

Did not get contact if I called you

According to information received from police sources, Bhanu Pratap also called the said person after this incident, but he did not give any answer nor could he be contacted. Therefore, Bhanud Pratap got the report lodged in the police station. Now investigation is being done in relation to the accused. Police sources say that the online thugs have been increasing in Ajmer for the last few days. In such a situation, it is important that we do not trust the person who has come in contact through social media, because a slight mistake can make you a victim of fraud.