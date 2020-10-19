Highlights: Tragic incident in Ajmer district of Rajasthan

Due to fear of examination, future teacher did suicide

Civil line station area case

25-year-old woman gets suicide due to exam stress

Ajmer

The name of the exam is such that the good will be sweated out. Everyone is afraid of exams. But it is also not that we should end our life with the exam. A disturbing case related to this has come up in Ajmer. A future teacher living in the Civil Line Police Station area of ​​Ajmer here has ended her life due to exam stress.

Family members said that Dilkhush was in stress due to the exam

Arjun, the head constable of the Civil Line police station, said that Dilkhush Khatik, a resident of Kayad, gave him the report. It said that his 25-year-old daughter committed suicide by hanging herself. , Her daughter was a second-year B.Ed. These days his examinations were going on. The fear of failing in the examination was haunting her and she was in depression. According to police, no suicide note has been recovered from the spot. At the same time, no person has been raised on behalf of the family.

Post mortem done

According to the information received, after receiving the information from the police, the dead body was kept in the morchary of JLN Hospital. After this, post mortem was done and handed over the body to the next of kin. Police say that the suicide note has also not been recovered. But all necessary actions have been completed. At present, the police has started investigating the case.