Highlights: College professor molests student by threatening to give number less

A professor in Ajmer did a shameful act

The girl lodged a case in the Dargah police station area

Police started investigation into the case

Ajmer

The Guru and the disciple’s relationship is once again embarrassed by a professor in Ajmer. Actually a student here has accused her college professor of molesting and doing obscene things. The student has told the police that the professor has committed obscenity with the student by threatening to give the number less. In this regard, the Dargah police station has been reported to the police, on which a case has been registered.

Tension in Dungarpur – Udaipur, Udaipur-Ahmedabad highway opened, road will come out in Supreme Court

Threat of low number

Dargah Police Officer Ramendra Singh said that a student of Emperor Prithviraj Chauhan Government College has given a complaint in the police station. In it, the complaint states that a college professor has tried to negotiate forcibly with the victim student. In this regard, when the woman refused to talk to him, the professor then threatened to get her a lower number in the exam. So panicked, the woman continued to talk to the professor.

Video: love marriage issue caught tool, stone-pelting and firing on fire after marriage ceremony

Obscene talk on video call and chat

The police officer said that the professor had started talking obscenely in video calls and messages with the student. He also molested her, which he opposed, and the professor repeated his threat. Police officer Ramendra Singh said that on the report of the victim, a case has been registered against the accused professor in other sections including molestation and the case is being investigated. Soon, appropriate action will be taken in this matter.