Highlights: Policemen raped before committing the crime

Desi Katta and 7 live cartridges confiscated

Ganj police station of Ajmer took action

Police recovered desi katta and 7 live cartridges near the crook

Ajmer

It is often said that the police arrive at the scene only after the incident. But the police in Ajmer district proved this to be false. Actually, Ganj police station of Ajmer arrested a crook on the information of the informer before committing the crime. took. It is being told that the accused is originally from Pali district and was currently living near the fountain intersection. The police also recovered desi katta and 7 live cartridges from this miscreant.

Police reached Mukherbee’s information

Dargah incremental officer Raghuveer Prasad said that the police sub-inspector Ashutosh Pandey got information from the informer. The police immediately rushed to the scene for action. The officer told that it was reported that a young man is threatening the people near Ramprasad Ghat with a weapon in his hand. His intentions are like committing robbery. So the police also reached the spot.



On this, Sub-Inspector Pandey reached the scene of Muay Jabta and nabbed the accused Jaideep Singh aka Prince. In his search, Desi Katta and 7 live cartridges have been seized. The criminal record of the accused is now being investigated. The action team included Head Constable Shrikishan, Anil Kumar, Sitaram and Constable Lekhraj among others. Police sources told that this incident is being investigated from several angles. At the same time, the reasons for the accused to carry such weapons are also being ascertained.