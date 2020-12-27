Highlights: JLN fell in the emergency department of the hospital

No loss of life occurred in Jawaharlal Nehru Hospital incident

Panic spread among medical workers

Ajmer

A sudden accident occurred at Jawaharlal Nehru Hospital, Ajmer division, at 3:30 pm on Sunday. Here the visor of the hospital collapsed. This caused panic among the patients as well as the medical staff. Thankfully, there was no patient on that bed, so there was no loss of any kind. People say that if it had happened, it could have been painful. According to the information received, it was made in the emergency department of Jawaharlal Nehru Hospital, Ajmer, which suddenly fell. Panic spread among patients and medical workers due to this sudden accident.

Suddenly plaster falls

Doctor Ambar told that while on duty, the plaster suddenly fell. During that time there were no patients on the bed. Otherwise he could have been hurt. He told that after this the beds were taken out. Also, there is a system of emergency department has recently been shifted. So that it does not cause any problem to the patients.

Up building still shabby

Let me tell you that the emergency department was recently constructed. But even today, the building is getting shabby on it, which can become an accident anytime. Now, after taking this lesson, the hospital administration should take a lesson and make sure that the infrastructure of the hospital is removed as well as the system.