Ajmer

It is said that hobby is a big thing. For this, the person is ready to do anything. One such hobby is being seen in the youth these days is that of weapons. The youth have started putting pictures on social media with weapons and keeping their arms as their pride. For the same hobby, Ajmer’s Clock Tower Police Station, Ajmer has arrested three people who have been possessing and selling weapons. Two country kattas and one country pistol have been seized from their possession. Action has been taken against the three under the Arms Act.

Arrested under the campaign

Ajmer South incremental officer Mukesh Soni said that action was taken under the campaign against illegal weapons under the leadership of Clock Tower Police Officer Dinesh Kumawat. Thanadikari Kumawat sent the team and arrested Abhinandan Singh, a resident of Shiv Nagar, on Phi Sagar Road, near Sita Gaushala, along with the native katte. In interrogation with him, he confessed that he had taken this weapon from Vardhaman Jain, resident of Fatehgarh, Sarwar. He is sitting on Hazaribagh to sell a pistol. On this information, the police team reached there and searched Vardhman Jain and searched, then the country pistol was seized from his possession. Action was taken against both of them under the Arms Act.

The three are under intense inquiry

DSP Mukesh Soni said the three were being intensively interrogated so that the main weapon could be passed on to the smugglers. According to information received from police sources, the team that took action includes ASI Mukesh, Bhim Singh, Rajveer Singh, Head Constable Girdhari, Constable Mahendra Kasana, Jitendra, Rajesh, Kaluram Gurjar, Roop Singh, Chiman Lal, Ramdayal among others.