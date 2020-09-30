Highlights: Young man raped a Dalit married woman

Police registered a case, started investigating

Case came up in Ramganj Police Station area of ​​Ajmer

The woman told that she was going to her pee

The village’s young man was taken hostage on the way, then molested

Ajmer

Now reports of rape have started coming from many districts in the state. Now the latest case is of Ramganj police station area of ​​Ajmer. A sensational case of raping a Dalit married woman came to light here on Wednesday. The police have registered a case and started investigation. Also, an attempt is being made to arrest the accused.

Pihar was going from her in-laws

The rape victim said that she had come to Pihar to visit her mother-in-law. During this time, a young man from the village was found, who got entangled in the matter and took him to the fields. He then raped her. After this, the young man kept him hostage for many hours and kept hunting for his lust.

Friends informed about the search for the girl

According to the information received from the police sources, late night when the aides of the said youth came and asked to find him on behalf of the family. Then he was released near his home. When the victim told her mother about an incident with her, the ground slipped under her mother’s feet. Police officer Satendra Singh Negi said that the victim had come to the police station to register a report with her brother.