Highlights: A large quantity of intoxicants was seized from the Dargah

Ajmer police arrested a man in this case

Khwaja saheb dargah was found near Ajmer, drug dealers

Police exposed the case under the campaign

Ajmer

In Rajasthan, where crime is spreading its wings constantly. On the other hand, the business of intoxication has also started flourishing in the state. It has been revealed in Ajmer district on Monday. Ajmer Dargah Police Station has arrested a shopkeeper as part of a campaign against drug addiction being run by the police here. The intoxicated solution has been seized in huge quantities from the shopkeeper’s possession.

Minor children were being sold

Police Officer Ramendra Singh said that the information was given to the minor children and youth to sell the solution for intoxication. On this, the police team has arrested Khalik Ahmed, resident of Sheesha Khan Pir Road. Also, a large amount of solution was seized from his possession. The accused is being intensely questioned in this regard.

Head constable Udaybhan, constable Kuldeep, Vijesh and others have been included in this action-taking team.

The secret of drug smuggling can be revealed

Let us tell you that while taking action in the past too, two people were arrested by the Dargah police station with drugs. Based on the interrogation of both, the main smugglers may also get a clue. According to the information received, the police station has seized the solution, it is very dangerous. This is often used to make puncture people. A person loses mental balance due to its intoxication. It can also prove to be fatal.