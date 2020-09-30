Highlights: Thugs-in-law arrested in Ajmer state

Fraud used to get millions invested by luring huge interest

Alwar Gate Police Station of Ajmer arrested

Police is now intensively questioning the case

Ajmer

Alwar Gate police station in Ajmer district of Rajasthan has arrested Shatir Bhabhi-Dewar. According to the police, both of them used to grab the hard earned money of people by luring them with big interest. Now both of them are being intensively questioned in this regard. According to the police, both the accused have cheated people for lakhs of rupees, after which they have been arrested.

They looted people and looted their hard earned money

Alwar Gate Police Sub-Inspector Datar Singh said that he had opened an office near the number 9 petrol pump of the police station area. Where people were lured to get big interest by investing in life safety agro company. In this greed, people invested millions of hard earned money in their talks. After this, the company’s directors and others escaped. The victims registered cases at various police stations including Alwar Gate. The police have arrested Manju Devi and her brother-in-law Ramraj, who live in Tonk district, the director of the company. Both are being questioned in relation to the lakhs of rupees stolen. Both will be produced in court.

Three other accused got bail

SI Datar Singh said that in the past two people including a woman have been arrested in this case. At the same time, three other accused are on bail on the order of the court. The Clock Tower Police Station has filed a lawsuit against the said people, in which it is also wanted.