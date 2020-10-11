Highlights: Case of murder of Vikram Sharma, former city president of Youth Congress of Ajmer

Sharp shooter Sandeep Khatod finally arrested by police

20 million rupees deal was killed, sharp shooter Sandeep shot

Vikram’s betel nut was found after getting in touch through Facebook

Ajmer

Rajasthan Ajmer Police (Rajasthan police, ajmer) has got a big success amidst the ongoing corona time in rajasthan. In fact, the police arrested Sandeep Khatod, the sharp shooter of the famous Vikram Sharma massacre of Ajmer. Police team nabbed the accused from Hanumangarh.

Deal of Vikram Sharma’s death was fixed for 20 lakh rupees

Disclosing the case, DSP Dr Priyanka Raghuvanshi said that the police team was constantly behind the sharp shooter and other accused who killed Vikram Sharma. Several times managed to escape the vicious police by dodging the police team, but this time arrested the sharp shooter Sandeep, resident of Sirsa, Haryana from Bhankarawali in Hanumangarh. Sandeep was absconding here with his sister. Sandeep told the police that his friend Vishal had taken a contract to blow Vikram Sharma from Varun Chaudhary for Rs 20 lakh. Vishal and he reached Ajmer ten days ago. After this, on July 22, he shot Vikram Sharma outside the house and escaped.

Deals worth millions, came at thousands

According to information received from police sources, in this case, where the first deal was decided in 20 lakhs. At the same time, Varun limited Vishal and Sandeep to thousands of rupees only after the incident. According to the information received after this incident, Vishal and Sandeep have been running here and there since then, while the police are also constantly chasing Vishal. Let me tell you that Mohit Soni and Chandresh Jain were arrested earlier in this case.

Got in touch with facebook

According to police sources, the sharp shooter Sandeep said that he was involved in crimes from the beginning. Varun Chaudhary came in contact with Vishal through Facebook. After this, his contact increased and then he was given the contract of Vikram. It is being told that both of them planned this massacre after they got betel nut. After this, the massacre was carried out.

Know what was the whole matter

According to the police officer, former city president of Youth Congress in Ajmer, Vikram Sharma was murdered on the night of 22 July outside his bungalow in BK Kaul Nagar. During this time, the bike riders shot fire at Vikram. After this, the family rushed him to a private hospital with the help of passers-by. Here he was declared dead by doctors. After this, several top police officers also reached the spot.