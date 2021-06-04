Ajman (WAM)

Ajman University yesterday concluded its celebrations of graduating more than 750 male and female graduates from the class of 2021 from inside cars, which took place over three consecutive days, in an atmosphere of pride and happiness, and was broadcast live on the university’s Facebook page.

The ceremony was characterized by a high level of organization and creativity, as the cars decorated with flowers and balloons walked one after another to stop in front of the podium, and the graduate walked on the red carpet when his name was announced to receive the certificate from the university director, and to take a souvenir photo with him. Signs of happiness and affection appeared on the faces of the graduates and their families, as well as cheers, shouts of joy and applause in a festive atmosphere. “The graduation ceremony of the class of 2021 is the culmination of years of students’ continuous work, perseverance and determination to achieve their goals, and Ajman University insisted on holding this ceremony in honor of their efforts, hoping that it will remain engraved in their hearts and memories throughout their lives,” said Dr. Karim Al-Saghir, the university’s director. He added, “Our graduates have proven that they are able to face this pandemic and continue to learn, with the support and efforts of members of the academic and administrative bodies at Ajman University. I congratulate the class of 2021 on their distinguished academic career, and I wish them a bright future.”

Haifa Uchi, a Tunisian graduate from the Biomedical Engineering Program, expressed her happiness and said that this event is one of the most prominent stations in my life, as I received a certificate recognized at the international and global levels from a university that spared no effort to organize this ceremony in a wonderful and exceptional way, and made it one of The most beautiful days of our lives despite the difficult circumstances we are going through.

Othman Zuhair, an Iraqi graduate of the Interior Design Program, said: “I live in Dubai and for the past 5 years I have been going to Ajman to attend lectures, but getting a degree from Ajman University is worth all the effort and effort, as I received a high-level education by a distinguished faculty. Throughout our academic career, I worked on developing our analytical and practical skills.”

It is noteworthy that Ajman University has implemented the highest standards of prevention and safety, including a commitment to physical distancing and a negative result of the DPI examination, which is available for free at the Sheikh Zayed Exhibition and Convention Center on the campus.