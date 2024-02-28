Ajman University celebrated Communities Day with the participation of its students of different nationalities and cultures, who represented their countries through multiple wings, and reflected the cultural diversity that characterizes the university, which is ranked third in the world in terms of the diversity of nationalities of students studying there, according to the QS classification organization. Global universities of 2024.

The participating students, who belonged to the nationalities of 30 countries around the world, competed in decorating their wings with expressive decorations, artworks and heritage collectibles that distinguish their countries. They wore traditional clothes and served traditional food, in addition to allocating a corner for small projects and another for the Emirates Red Crescent.

Communities Day also included various performances presented by each community, such as displays of traditional costumes, in addition to dances, singing, music, and theatrical acting.

Dr. Karim Al-Saghir, Director of Ajman University, said that the university is proud to be one of the most comprehensive and diverse universities, and always seeks to attract talented students of different nationalities, pointing out that Communities Day is the largest cultural event that celebrates cultural diversity, in which the university embraces the creativity and talents of students and empowers them. To highlight everything that is beautiful in their countries.