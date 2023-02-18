The Ajman Transport Authority, in cooperation with the General Command of Ajman Police and the Emergency and Crisis Department in the emirate, carried out the process of transferring the residents of one of the towers of the Pearl residential complex in the “Al Rashidiya 1” area, in which a fire broke out yesterday, “Friday”, to a temporary residence.

The Director General of the Transport Authority in Ajman, Omar Muhammad Lootah, said that the authority harnessed its bus fleet to transport the affected 380 residents of the building, indicating that all precautionary measures were taken to ensure that the residents reached the temporary residence easily and safely.

Lootah appreciated the efforts of all work teams in the Emirate of Ajman and their speedy handling of the incident and containment of the situation with high professionalism, which confirms that they have reached the highest levels of readiness in crisis management.

Yesterday, the fire broke out in the outer facade of the tower and reached a number of residential apartments, which led to 9 cases of suffocation. They were treated at the scene by the National Ambulance, and two people with moderate injuries were transferred to Sheikh Khalifa Hospital for treatment.

