The Ajman Transport Authority announced that the services of the Speed ​​Center for vehicle inspection and registration would stop working as of today, April 30, due to the Eid Al-Fitr holiday. The official working hours for all services will resume from Monday, May 9th.

On the other hand, the Transport Authority has set the working hours of the “Abra” during the Eid al-Fitr holiday, as Al-Zawra, Al Rashidiya and Al Safia stations operate from Saturday to Friday from six in the morning until ten in the evening, while the Marina station operates from 2 in the evening until ten in the evening, explaining that work in the station Al-Safia will be according to customers’ request, and I have allocated the number 600599997 for reservations through it.



