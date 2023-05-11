The Commercial Services Corporation, affiliated to the Transport Authority in Ajman, has revealed that work has begun to implement a plan to convert the Ajman taxi fleet into environmentally friendly vehicles, to keep pace with the state’s directions, and in line with the declaration of 2023 as the year of sustainability.

The Executive Director of the Commercial Services Corporation, Ahmed Saqr Al Matroushi, said that the replacement of fleet vehicles with hybrid vehicles came to achieve the strategic plan to convert taxis in Ajman into environmentally friendly vehicles by 2030.

He stated that «the percentage of environmentally friendly taxis amounted to 81.8% of the fleet of taxis operating in the emirate. We are constantly in contact with suppliers of environmentally friendly vehicles to search for the latest technologies in this field.”

Al Matrooshi indicated that a plan has been drawn up for the current year to provide 200 hybrid vehicles, as “these vehicles have proven effective in reducing carbon emissions in order to preserve the environment and rationalize energy consumption.”

He stressed the great interest in adopting clean energy initiatives and employing them within the transportation system in Ajman.

He also confirmed the launch of packages to support taxi operators in the emirate, and motivate them to adopt sustainability initiatives, pointing out that recent years have witnessed a development in electric and hybrid vehicle technologies, which stimulates efforts to introduce them to serve the transportation sector.

Last March, the Executive Director of the Public Transport and Licensing Agency at the Ajman Transport Authority, Engineer Sami Al-Jallaf, announced that the authority had adopted a plan to sustain the services of the transportation system, especially the taxi fleet, as it aims to use all types of clean alternative fuel energies in the taxi fleet by providing Environmentally friendly vehicles that run on natural gas, hybrid, electric and hydrogen.