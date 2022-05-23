The Ajman Transport Authority announced the results of the happiness index for the first quarter of 2022 for customers of the Speed ​​Center for Vehicle Testing and Registration, which amounted to 95.36%, in order to achieve the strategic objectives of the authority, which seeks to provide distinguished services to customers within the highest standards of government services.

The Executive Director of the Commercial Services Corporation, Ahmed Saqr Al Matroushi, stated that the Speed ​​Center seeks to provide technical inspection services for vehicles in accordance with the approved inspection standards.

Al Matrooshi stressed that the authority is keen to continuously develop the center’s services through customer evaluations of the services provided to them, listening to their suggestions and observations and working on them, in order to provide competitive services with high efficiency to achieve the vision of Ajman.

Al-Matrooshi revealed that the Transport Authority is preparing to launch the second phase of the Speed ​​Center project to provide smart inspection services by employing artificial intelligence, which aims to enhance the standards of quality of services provided to customers to achieve the authority’s vision (safe, sustainable and advanced transport).

The Director of Speed ​​Center for Vehicle Testing and Registration, Ammar Hassan Al Shaer, indicated that the authority seeks to develop the customer’s experience in a distinct way by analyzing the results of the happiness index questionnaire periodically, which contributes to creating smart and advanced services that exceed customers’ expectations.

Al-Shaer added that the Speed ​​Center is the first center at the state level to implement the digital payment feature and receive the examination certificate via text messages without the need to deal with the service employee or wait.

The Speed ​​Center also provides a variety of services at a high level of quality and distinction to dealers, including technical inspection services for light and heavy vehicles, trailers, motorcycles, paint and denting permits, in addition to vehicle licensing services, vehicle insurance, and number plate factory services.

In addition, the center provides a recovery service, which helps the customer to conduct a technical inspection of the vehicle without the need to visit the center, by transferring the vehicle from his location to the center and completing all technical inspection procedures and then returning it to the customer’s headquarters again.



