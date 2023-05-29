The Board of Directors of the Ajman Transport Authority, during its regular meeting chaired by His Excellency Ahmed Ibrahim Al Ghamlasi, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors, reviewed the Authority’s most important projects and developments, and performance indicators for Ajman fares during the year 2022, and reviewed future plans for taxis in the transportation system.

The meeting, which was held in Al-Safia Council, in the presence of the members of the Council, the Director General of the Authority and the executive directors, also reviewed the preliminary financial data for the first quarter of the current year, the progress of work at the Speed ​​Vehicle Inspection and Registration Center, and the most important developments and performance reports, as the center witnessed a growth in inspection services compared to the previous year.

The Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors expressed his thanks and appreciation to the Authority’s work team for their great efforts, stressing his confidence in their ability to upgrade the services provided by the Authority to the best levels and in accordance with the highest standards.