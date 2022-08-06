The Ajman Transport Authority stated that it has provided three ways to pay the fees for vehicle inspection services at the Speed ​​Center, as part of a mechanism to provide appropriate facilities to dealers through digital platforms and artificial intelligence technologies.

She explained to “Emirates Today”, that the latest facilities that she provided to pay the fees for examination services is to provide the “digital service”, which avoids the customer waiting and dealing with the service employee, in addition to the cash payment feature and the bank card, noting that the Speed ​​Center provides six lanes for examination. Light and heavy vehicles, which contributes to the smoothness of the inspection process and the speed of completion.

The authority indicated that a number of additional facilities were provided to customers, including the waiting number, receiving the digital inspection certificate, the service of collecting the vehicle from the customer’s headquarters to complete the technical inspection procedures, and the external inspection service for heavy equipment and machinery for companies.

The authority added, “Among the facilities provided are the provision of vehicle insurance services, printing office services, number plate factory services, chassis size checking service, chassis number printing for trailers, and vehicle tracking system installation services.”

The Executive Director of the Commercial Services Corporation, Ahmed Saqr Al-Matrooshi, said that the Speed ​​Center is working to employ follow-up mechanisms to systematically measure the opinions of customers, stressing the use of the results in the process of developing services and channels according to advanced mechanisms to communicate with customers and determine their opinions, and benefit from them in the periodic review of the matrix Services.

He added that the center adopted the happiness of customers by adopting the best international practices in this field.