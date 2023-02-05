The Ajman Transport Authority organized the first event to inaugurate the UAE Innovation Month, and launched the “Innovation Corner”, in which creative ideas and suggestions will be shared, and workshops and initiatives will be held throughout the month of February.

This comes to support innovation in the field of transportation and achieve sustainable development by focusing on engaging employees in developing services and improving workflow in order to reach proactive services that contribute to improving the quality of life.

The Transport Authority changed the method of knowledge transfer through the “Innovation Map” competition, which aims to transfer information about the services provided by the various institutions affiliated to the Authority, in a way that ensures achieving benefit and obtaining outputs for the development of the transportation system in the Emirate of Ajman.

The Ajman Transport Authority will organize innovative initiatives next February, in line with the leadership’s directives to support innovation and achieve sustainable development by focusing on engaging community members in developing the services provided, and improving workflow to reach proactive services that contribute to improving the quality of life.

Initiatives are held throughout the month, including brainstorming initiatives and improving customer experience. The initiatives target the Authority’s employees, the public, and university and school students, to ensure full benefit from the month of innovation and obtain outputs to develop the transportation system in the Emirate of Ajman.

The authority called on the public to follow the social media platforms to participate in the innovation activities within the proposed initiatives.

Omar Muhammad Lootah, Director General of the Authority, affirmed that the UAE government is keen to spread and consolidate the culture and practices of government innovation in all sectors, and to enhance the use of creative solutions and ideas to create services that contribute to the continuation of continuous development processes in various fields.