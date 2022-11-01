The Ajman Transport Authority celebrated the Programmers Day “Emirates Programming”, which is held on October 29 of each year in conjunction with the inauguration of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the first e-government in the region and the Arab world, more than two decades ago, on October 29, 2001, which It aims to shed light on the owners of digital talents and experiences, celebrate their achievements and the state’s achievements in the areas of digitization and programming, and achieve the objectives of the national strategy for the digital economy to enhance the country’s march towards the future.

The ceremony opened with the launch of the “Barza” employee application, which was fully developed by the application developers in the authority, and the most important features and services provided in the application were reviewed, the most important of which is the attendance and departure management system that enables employees to register their attendance or leave through their smart phones and view their monthly attendance record And follow up on leave requests, in addition to requesting To Whom It May Concern certificates, approval services for human resources, employee communication platform and many more.

The official launch of the application was followed by 3 events in which the authority’s employees participated and interacted extensively; The first event is under the name “Your First Experience of Programming in Python”, where employees participated in typing lines of code in Python to print their names and get an enjoyable practical experience. In parallel, programmers in the Digital Transformation Department launched an initiative entitled “Programming through Play” that allows employees to learn concepts The basics and the use of logic to build codes through interesting and entertaining games that everyone interacted with.

Raising awareness in the aspect of information security was also present through the “Fort Knox” initiative, through which participants were able to measure the strength of their passwords through a tool programmed to analyze the used codes and provide advice by the information security team of the authority on how to formulate strong passwords to enhance security data and maintain its privacy.

The celebration concluded with the “CodingBee” competition, which motivated everyone to seek the answer and guess the correct output of some lines of code, which enhanced the spirit of challenge, curiosity and search for the correct answers.