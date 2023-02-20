The Ajman Transport Authority carried out 4,295 special trips for transporting people of determination in the Emirate of Ajman during the past year, as part of the authority’s efforts to provide free services to people of determination and within community initiatives that contribute to the happiness of society and out of the authority’s keenness to provide various transportation services suitable for all segments of society. And in order to empower people of determination in society to ensure an improvement in the quality of life.

The authority received 4,295 phone requests to provide vehicles for people of determination during the past year.

The Executive Director of the Public Transport Corporation, Engineer Sami Ali Al-Jallaf, confirmed that the people of determination service is one of the community services provided by the authority to customers, as the authority provides this service to people of determination with movement disabilities. People of determination have a wheelchair inside the vehicle, and special seats for escorts, in addition to the presence of surveillance cameras in all vehicles and the possibility of tracking the journey.

He stated that the people of determination vehicle is characterized by its free access for people of determination with mobility disabilities who wish to go to hospitals and government departments in the Emirate of Ajman, with the presence of people of determination cards issued by the concerned authorities in the country.

He explained that the authority seeks to increase the number of vehicles of people of determination to cover the increasing demand for service and to meet the needs of customers, as part of its strategic plans.

He pointed out that it is possible to request vehicles for people of determination by calling 600599997 or via WhatsApp +971600599997, while the request can be made through the route ajman application.