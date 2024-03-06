The Ajman Transport Authority announced the timing of its services during the holy month of Ramadan, which include the services of the Speed ​​Center for vehicle inspection and registration, public transport buses, an on-call bus and marine transport.

Speed ​​Vehicle Inspection and Registration Center provides its services in two periods: The morning period starts from Sunday to Thursday from 9 am to 5 pm, and on Friday in the morning period from 9 am to 12 noon, and as for the evening period from Saturday to Friday from 8:30 pm to 2 am for services. Inspection only. Note that the service of printing the chassis number for trailers will be provided during the morning period on Mondays and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., while on Friday from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m., note that the service of checking chassis sizes will only be available in Morning time .

The timings of public transport buses include all internal and external lines in the Emirate of Ajman, as external lines begin their trips at 5:45 am, and as for internal lines, their trips begin at 6:45 am, as the first trip of the Al Hamidiya line is at 6:50 am, and the Al-Hamidiyah feeder line at 6:45 am, the industrial line at 7 am, the Al-Jarf and Sheikh Ammar Street lines at 7:15 am, and the Mushairf line at 8 am. As for external lines, their first flights begin at 5:45 am for the Rashidiya station line. As for the Sharjah and Umm Al Quwain lines, their flights will begin at 7 a.m., while as for the Global Village line, their flights will begin at 5 p.m.

On-call bus service trips also start at seven in the morning until midnight, and the dates of sea transport (abra) trips have been set during the month of Ramadan, as the sea transport work period is divided into two periods; The first period is from 4 pm to 6 pm and the second period is from 7 pm to midnight.

The public can also request taxis through the route application or by calling or via WhatsApp on the number 600599997.