The Ajman Transport Authority organized a forum for customers of the Speed ​​Center for vehicle inspection and registration, as part of the authority’s strategic plans, with the aim of enhancing cooperation with its customers and involving them in the design and development of government services according to their experiences and aspirations, in order to ensure the sustainability and development of services.

The forum was attended by a number of customers from various societal groups, and through it, the most important opinions and suggestions that contribute to developing the center’s services were closely identified.

The forum witnessed a review of the extent of the development of the center’s services over the past years, which contributed to raising the happiness rate of customers by providing digital services for paying inspection fees and receiving digital certificates, in addition to converting many vehicle licensing services to become via smart applications and digital channels.

The most prominent results of the center’s indicators were also reviewed during the first half of 2023, in which outstanding rates of service time, waiting time and customer happiness rate were achieved, which reached 99.73%.

The director of the Speed ​​Center for Vehicle Inspection and Registration, Ammar Hassan Al-Shaer, confirmed that the Authority is constantly seeking to improve and develop the center’s services and provide an exceptional experience to its customers through direct communication with customers and involving them in designing the services, indicating that the forum aims to enhance customers’ confidence in the center through View their most important comments and suggestions regarding the way they receive the service in order to better meet their needs.

For his part, the Head of the Vehicle Licensing Department at the Ajman Police General Command, Captain Ali bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, stated that the Customer Forum is an ideal opportunity to hear the voice of customers and involve them in developing services by listening to their opinions about the quality of services provided and ideas that would develop services, as He stressed the keenness of Ajman Police to continuously improve services in order to provide services that please customers and exceed their expectations.

The forum witnessed positive interaction from the participants, as they praised the efforts of the Speed ​​Center in providing innovative and pioneering solutions that facilitate vehicle inspection and registration processes.