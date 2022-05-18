The Ajman Transport Authority has revealed the start of installing an experimental technical system to monitor the behavior of school bus drivers, which is designed to enhance their awareness, contribute to reducing traffic accidents, and guide them when they commit negative driving practices.

This comes out of the authority’s social responsibility, and its quest to preserve the safety of students while they are on buses, and to make it a safe means of transportation for them, in order to achieve the vision of the Emirate of Ajman, to make the emirate a better place to live.

The Executive Director of the Public Transport and Licensing Agency, Engineer Sami Al Jallaf, stated that this system is characterized by providing immediate and automatic reactions, without human intervention, through a light panel to the driver, when the system detects any situation that calls for alerting him while driving, such as acceleration, dangerous turns, strong stops, and other such conditions. wrong behaviours.



