The Ajman Transport Authority has completed the intensive training program (Diploma of Excellence in Management) that it offered to its employees in cooperation with the American University of Sharjah at the end of last year 2021 entitled: Executive Education, in order to build capabilities and develop employees’ skills, which contributes to developing performance and achieving strategic goals In developing human capital that depends on raising the level of functional competence.

And 25 male and female employees from different job categories joined the diploma, with a total of 48 hours of training for the employee, as part of the career development plans to raise the efficiency of job performance.

During the training period, employees were briefed on the best practices applied in various fields and exchanged experiences and knowledge with academics from the university.

The General Manager, delegate, Rasha Khalaf Al Shamsi, confirmed that the authority aims to enhance and develop the competencies of its employees and qualify the national human cadres, in line with current and future requirements, by providing them with the specialized skills necessary to achieve institutional goals.

The Human Resources Happiness Department at the authority aims to develop the authority’s workforce in various occupational categories, and to ensure equal training opportunities for all employees, in implementation of the authority’s plan to develop human cadres, due to its belief in the necessity of building minds and developing the necessary administrative expertise to achieve competitiveness and excellence in government work.

The happiness of human resources enhances the readiness of employees to face future challenges and supports them by developing their skills and capabilities in various organizational units by obtaining certificates for specialized and professional training courses from various internationally and locally recognized training bodies.

The diploma included several main themes: authentic leadership – project management for business excellence – customer experience management in a dynamic environment – e-commerce, artificial intelligence and digital transformation.

At the conclusion of the training program, the development of the performance of human cadres in the authority and how to achieve the highest functional efficiency to qualify employees for various global and local challenges and competitions was highlighted.

The authority praised the fruitful cooperation with the American University of Sharjah, noting the importance of continuing the strategic partnership because of its importance in developing various fields of knowledge and exchanging experiences.



