The Ajman Transport Authority revealed an increase in the number of incoming calls to the authority, with a growth rate of 68% during the first half of this year 2022, compared to last year 2021, bringing the total calls for 2022 to 58,747 calls, as the number of incoming calls during 2021 reached 40373 calls, where the authority provides a service to respond to inquiries and suggestions throughout the week.

Director-General of the Delegate Rasha Khalaf Al Shamsi indicated that the rate of response to calls reached 92% during the first half of 2022, and the average time taken for incoming calls was 79 seconds, and the Transport Authority aims to provide fast, high-quality services to support the transport system in the emirate to improve the quality of life .

She added that there are 3 main languages ​​available to respond, including Arabic, English and Urdu, and this diversity comes in languages ​​to ensure the empowerment of all segments of the public by providing and meeting the needs of the public and the ability to deal with their requirements correctly.

The authority provides all the services of the Customer Relations Department through the WhatsApp application on the number +971600599997, where all inquiries and requests are answered throughout the day.

Customers and the public can submit comments, suggestions and complaints through the number 600599997 or through the Ajman call center at 80070 or through the website www.ta.gov.ae, or by e-mail ask@ta.gov.ae.

The authority noted the possibility of requesting taxis through the Route Ajman application, where the customer can book various vehicles according to his needs, and he can also download the application, register, book and plan trips in quick and easy steps. The application is available on iOS and Andriod.

The authority allows the public to enjoy the luxury of mobility through the Sawari Limousine service, and it can be booked by calling the authority’s call center number or requesting it through the Root application, as the call center will be available during the holidays 24 hours a day through the number 600599997.