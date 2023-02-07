Dubai (Union)

The Department of Tourism Development in Ajman concluded the competitions of the Masfout Mountain Race in its third edition, amidst a large participation of professionals, amateurs and fans of running sports. Emirati categories and the open category, with the participation of all age groups of both sexes.

The mountainous area of ​​Masfout is an ideal place for jogging enthusiasts and outdoor enthusiasts alike, and it is a gem known among the locals for its great height compared to the surrounding cities, its famous rocky mountains and stunning views suitable for picnics and family gatherings, and the strategic location of Ajman facilitates access to it from various roads. That is why this race is considered one of the most important sporting events organized by the Department of Tourism Development to highlight the natural areas of the emirate, promote it as a distinguished destination for sports tourism, and enhance its position on the map of domestic and international tourism.

Mahmoud Khalil Al Hashemi, Director General of the Department of Tourism Development in Ajman, confirmed that the department attaches great importance to running sports due to the wide popularity of this type of event, and because it contributes to enhancing the growth of tourism activity in the emirate. The department is also keen through this race to diversify its activities and programmes. This increases confidence in the tourism product offered by the emirate to its visitors.

He added that the Masfout Mountain Race confirms the interest of Ajman tourism in all the distinctive destinations within the emirate, through which it introduces visitors to the recreational and cultural characteristics and advantages of each region in it, with the aim of revitalizing all vital sectors in the emirate.

The Masfout Mountain Race was organized in cooperation with Al Qudra Sports Services Company, and with the support of strategic partners represented by the Saudi German Hospital as a golden sponsor, Gulfa Water Company as official sponsor of refreshments, Ajman Police, Municipality and Planning Department in Ajman, Sanid volunteer team, Emirates Pulse volunteer team, and Infinity. Jim.