Ajman (Union)

The Department of Tourism Development in Ajman and the Federal Electricity and Water Company signed a sponsorship agreement, with the aim of strengthening the strategic partnership between the two parties, sponsoring and supporting community and tourism events, and organizing various activities that contribute to achieving common development goals.

The agreement aims to establish and organize joint sports, tourism and community events that attract tourists and residents alike, in addition to promoting the Emirate of Ajman as a leading tourist destination in the region.

The agreement stipulates coordination between the two parties to exchange expertise and benefit from the capabilities available to each of them to support these events, and enhance the institutional presence of the Union for Water and Electricity in them, by promoting its services and supporting activities targeting the local public and tourists.

The agreement was signed by Mahmoud Khalil Al Hashemi, Director General of the Department of Tourism Development in Ajman, and Yousef Ahmed Al Ali, CEO of the Federal Electricity and Water Authority, in the presence of a number of senior officials from both sides.

Mahmoud Khalil Al Hashemi said that this cooperation represents a strategic step to support the various events that the department seeks to organize, which aim to enhance the status of the Emirate of Ajman as a distinctive tourist destination, in addition to its role in strengthening cooperation relations between government agencies and private sector partners to support the achievement of development goals.

For his part, Yousef Ahmed Al Ali pointed out that the new cooperation with the Department of Tourism Development in Ajman to sponsor its events and activities represents an opportunity to expand and enhance participation in community, sports and tourism events.

He added that the Federation is keen to support initiatives that serve the community and contribute to enhancing sustainable development, and we look forward to supporting the various events that will be organised by the Ajman Tourism Development Department during the coming period.