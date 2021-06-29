Reda Saleem (Dubai)

Ajman Club officially announced the signing of Tariq Al Khadim, the midfielder, from Sharjah, for two seasons, and the left back, Saud Saeed, from Al Oroba, the new promoter of the Arab Gulf League, for two seasons as well, in order to strengthen the team’s ranks in the new season.

The contract with Al-Khadim and Saud comes to raise the “orange” deals for the new season to 4 players, as he previously contracted with the Slovenian defender Miral Samardjic, and Bilal Youssef, the player of Fujairah, and the club’s management is looking for other deals, especially since the team abandoned all its foreign professionals, and negotiations are still ongoing. Underway with a number of our league players, led by Tunisian Firas Belarabi.

Al-Khadim, the Sharjah player, was loaned to Khorfakkan during the last winter transfer period, and the player participated during the second half of last season in 8 matches for short periods, while Saud Saeed led the Al-Orouba team to ascend to the Arab Gulf League, for the first time in its history, after which he returned to his former club Ajman Which he used to play for before he moved to Al Orouba last season.