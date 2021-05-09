Rida Saleem (Dubai)

The Ajman administration succeeded in lifting the red card for the player Walid Al Yamahi, which he obtained in the Sharjah match in the “25th round” of the Arab Gulf League, and “Orange” lost it with a “triple”.

Ajman submitted a request to cancel the card, because the situation is normal, and does not rise to the expulsion, which was revealed by the video of the match, and the objection committee agreed to the referees’ decisions, to accept Ajman’s request, after reviewing the case. The Football Association’s Card Review Committee canceled the card, which is why the player is entitled to participate with his team against Fujairah in “Round 26”.

“Orange” enters the remaining match with the chance to win over the “wolves” to settle the “professional”, by the difference of confrontations, even if Fujairah wins its postponed match against Al Wahda, while the tie puts Ajman in the “waiting list”, until the end of the “Wolves” match with “Burgundy”. Ajman will play the last match in full rows, without absences, whether at the level of foreigners or citizens. It is expected that Ayman al-Ramadi, the team’s coach, will pay all the cards from the beginning of the meeting, in search of a victory that determines the fate of the “volcano”.