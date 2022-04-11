Ajman (Union)

The matches of the third and final round of the group stage of volleyball competitions in its first edition, as part of the Ajman government sporting events that are held on the sidelines of the Ajman Sports Tournament, were concluded with four heated confrontations for the third and fourth groups, at the Ajman Youth Center Stadium in Mushairif.

The civil defense team continued its victories, and beat Dubai’s youth 2-0 in a strong match in which the players of both teams presented a distinguished show that won the audience’s approval. The civil defense topped the third group with 9 points and qualified from the wide door to the quarter-finals of the tournament, accompanied by the Olympic Academy team, which won Expensively, the Leopards scored two goals without a return, to raise his score to 6 points in second place and book the second promotion ticket to the quarter-finals.

In a match full of club and excitement for the fourth group, Al-Akram team achieved a difficult victory over the volleyball champions with two goals to one, raising its score to seven points in the lead to guarantee its place in the next round. With 6 points, he benefited from his victory in the first two rounds, and in a second match in the same group, Al-Nassr won an honorary victory over Al-Shabab 2-0, ending the group stage in third place with 4 points.

With these results, the contract of the qualified teams for the quarter-finals was completed, which includes the Only Fresh and Tolerance teams from the first group, the commandos and the falcons from the second, and the Civil Defense and the Olympic Academy from the third, in addition to Al-Akram and the volleyball champions from the fourth group.