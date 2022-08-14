Ajman (WAM)

Ajman Center for Social Responsibility, one of the Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry initiatives, organized a workshop entitled “The Importance of Social Responsibility in Building Enterprise Profits”. The workshop dealt with the definitions of social responsibility and the dimensions of positive community initiatives on the reputation of establishments “the economic, legal, humanitarian, and ethical dimension” and its reflection on increasing profits and the continuity and sustainability of business and its growth, in addition to the importance of linking the ability of enterprises to learn and innovate and its impact on the growth of social responsibility contributions.

The workshop reviewed the importance and value of social responsibility applications in enterprises, the extent to which the social role of companies is reflected in the growth of profits, and how to build social capital, which in turn leads to improving the efficiency of the economic performance of companies, and building relationships and partnerships between the public and private sectors. The workshop discussed the role of social responsibility in reducing costs and reducing expenditures for establishments, the role of social responsibility in achieving community well-being, and mechanisms to encourage institutions in achieving a balance between material profit, community service and environmental safety. The workshop also presented a number of leading models for international companies and brands that adopt the concept of responsibility. community through qualitative initiatives and projects.