The Municipality and Planning Department in Ajman reported that the emirate’s abattoirs, represented by Ajman abattoirs and the abattoirs of the cities of Masfout and Manama, received 1,851 sacrifices during the first two days of Eid al-Adha.

The municipality stated that the emirate’s abattoirs received 1,086 sacrifices during the first day of the feast, while they received 765 sacrifices during the second day of the feast.

The municipality confirmed that it has provided qualified cadres of technicians and manpower to serve customers, in addition to examining the equipment and ensuring its readiness to accommodate all types of sacrifices, and providing all the necessary needs for the workflow in the slaughterhouse.

In addition, the Sharjah Charity Association finished distributing sacrificial meat to its beneficiaries inside and outside the country, which targeted more than 30,000 beneficiaries registered in the lists of the association at its headquarters and sub-departments in the central and eastern regions, and 112,000 residents and citizens of 40 countries around the world.

While the Fujairah Municipality reported that it had received about 2,682 sacrifices during the first days of Eid Al-Adha, in a health environment, advanced veterinary and control services, and was able to meet the needs of the public, fulfill its requirements, and provide a product that conforms to all health conditions in force in Fujairah.

The municipality confirmed its success in its various sectors in preparing and implementing its strategic plans to ensure smooth, flexible and effective workflow during the blessed Eid Al-Adha days. Thanks to the concerted efforts of the workers, it was able to enhance its various practices, whether in control procedures or in providing its various services.