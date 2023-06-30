The Municipality and Planning Department in Ajman reported that the emirate’s abattoirs are represented by the Ajman abattoir and the abattoirs of the cities of Masfout and Manama, and they received 1851 sacrifices during the first and second days of Eid al-Adha.

The municipality stated that the emirate’s abattoirs received 1,086 sacrifices during the first day of the feast, while they received 765 sacrifices during the second day of the feast.

The municipality confirmed that it has provided qualified cadres of technicians and manpower to serve customers, in addition to examining the equipment and ensuring its readiness to accommodate all types of sacrifices and providing all the necessary needs for the workflow in the slaughterhouse.

The department noted that the abattoir receives customers by vehicles only, indicating that the medical staff will examine the sacrifices before and after slaughter in accordance with international standards to ensure the safety of the sacrifices and that they are free from diseases in order to preserve the health and safety of the consumer. The sacrifices will also be numbered for ease of tracking.