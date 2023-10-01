Reda Saleem (Dubai)

Ajman signed a contract with Romanian coach Daniel Isaella, succeeding Brazilian Caio Zanardi, until the end of the season. The signing ceremony was attended by Khalifa Al-Jarman, Chairman of the Board of Directors, and Mohammed Kazwa, team manager. The former Baniyas coach began his mission with the “Orange”, in preparation for the Al-Wasl match in the fifth round of the tournament. “ADNOC Professional League.”

The contract with Isaila, who previously coached Baniyas in the 2020-2021 season, came due to the decline in the results of the “Orange”, since the beginning of the season, where it was eliminated from the Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Cup, in addition to losing in 3 matches with heavy results in the league, the last of which was against Ittihad Kalba in “ Five-pointed,” and the team only scored “a point” in 4 matches, in addition to being the weakest in defense.

Zanardi’s departure comes as the fourth coach to bid farewell to our league, after the departure of Serbian Zeljko Markov from Hatta, and he was replaced by Italian Fabio Viviani and Mohammed Al-Jalbut from the Emirates Falcons, and his place was replaced by Spaniard Luis Planagoma, while the third dismissal was coach Abdulaziz Al-Anbari. Khorfakkan, and the Spanish Gerard Saragosa took over the mission.