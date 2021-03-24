The court of His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman, the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who moved next to his Lord this Wednesday morning, mourned.

In the following is the text of the statement: In the name of God, the Compassionate, the Merciful … O reassuring soul, return to your Lord, satisfied and satisfying, so enter into my servants and enter my paradise … God Almighty has truthfulness

The Ajman Ruler’s Court mourns the hearts of believers in the judgment of God and His destiny, the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who moved next to his Lord this morning, Wednesday.

It was decided to announce the official mourning and the flags at half-mast in the Emirate of Ajman for a period of three days, starting today.

May God rest the deceased with the breadth of his mercy, and make him dwell in paradise. He has inspired all the honorable Al Maktoum family with patience and solace … We belong to God and to Him we shall return.

His Highness the Ruler of Ajman offered sincere condolences and sympathy to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and the children of the deceased, his family and the generous family of Al Maktoum .. asking God Almighty Almighty to bless the deceased with the mercy of his mercy and dwell in his spacious gardens and inspire his friend His Highness, Vice President and Prime Minister of the State and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him”. The deceased’s sons, his family, and the honorable Maktoum family, have patience and solace.





