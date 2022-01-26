Ajman (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate, was briefed on the current and future strategy, plans and programs of the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, which include a set of projects being implemented in the Emirates in general and the emirate Ajman is private and serves community members. His Highness the Ruler of Ajman praised the efforts made by the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, which focus on providing the best distinguished services in the health field in all the emirates of the country, in addition to the implementation of health projects and the expansion of services development at the level of the Emirates. His Highness called for attention to awareness programs related to some common diseases, especially the “Corona” pandemic, and other diseases, and attention to education and awareness about them to benefit all citizens and residents.

This came when His Highness the Ruler of Ajman received, in his office at the Ruler’s Court yesterday, His Excellency Abdul Rahman bin Muhammad Al Owais, Minister of Health, who briefed His Highness on the ministry’s plans and programs.