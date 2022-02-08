Ajman (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman, was briefed in his office in the Diwan in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Executive Council, about the plans, programs, activities and initiatives of the Emirates Red Crescent Humanitarian Authority, especially the “Winter Campaign” initiative launched by “Al Hilal” recently, with the aim of helping refugees everywhere during the winter period and fluctuations in the weather.

This came when His Highness received a delegation from the UAE Red Crescent, headed by Salem Al Rayes Al Ameri, Deputy Secretary-General for Local Affairs, Mohammed Saeed Al Rumaithi, Advisor to the Red Crescent, and Mohammed Omar Al Shammari, Director of the Red Crescent in Ajman, and a number of officials. During the meeting, His Highness listened to the authority’s plan, humanitarian programmes, activities and preparations to provide assistance to the various needy social segments in the UAE and abroad, especially in refugee camps. His Highness the Ruler of Ajman commended the wise leadership’s contributions in supporting humanitarian institutions and its continuous keenness to care and support the needy and the needy.. and its great interest and contribution in order to provide and deliver aid and assistance to needy families and alleviate their suffering inside and outside the country, especially the brothers in Yemen, Syrian refugees and all the needy in Arab countries Islamic and others. His Highness valued the follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, representative of the ruler in the Al Dhafra region, head of the Red Crescent Authority.. to the humanitarian work carried out by the Authority and his continuous support and permanent support for the centers of the Crescent in all the emirates of the country and for its efforts in the service of humanitarian work At the state level and abroad, and the role of the “Crescent” in delivering the aid it provides as soon as possible to needy families in the UAE and elsewhere, praising the efforts of the “Commission” and their role in serving humanitarian work, and providing aid to everyone in need. He said: Our duty towards our brothers in the Arab countries, the Syrian refugees in the camps and others in need, requires us to extend a helping hand and help them to overcome life’s difficulties and crises they face by diversifying services between medical, educational, relief and food services. His Highness directed the necessity of cooperation and coordination between humanitarian and charitable institutions and the encouragement of humanitarian work in the UAE in general and Ajman in particular, that there should be cooperation between the Red Crescent Authority and institutions operating in the Emirate of Ajman in the field of humanitarian work, especially the global charitable works authority.

During the meeting, His Highness discussed with the delegation the tasks, initiatives and achievements of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority in the world and its role in implementing relief programs and projects that benefit everyone in need. For his part, Salem Al Rayes Al Ameri praised the reception of His Highness the Ruler of Ajman for the delegation of the “Term” and his keen interest in learning about its various projects, programs and initiatives, stressing that this meeting is a new strategic step on the road to enhancing the horizons of humanitarian and development work among national institutions to achieve the UAE vision in the field. humanitarian.

Projects

Salem Al-Rayes Al-Amiri said that the Authority has future programs and projects through which more aspirations will be achieved, extending a helping hand, providing aid, standing by the needy and needy and alleviating their suffering. The meeting was attended by Sheikh Ahmed bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, representative of His Highness the Ruler of Ajman for Administrative and Financial Affairs, His Excellency Sheikh Dr. Majid bin Saeed Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Ruler’s Court, Sheikh Humaid bin Ammar Al Nuaimi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Ajman Port and Customs Department, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the International Charitable Works Organization Sheikh Abdullah bin Majid Al Nuaimi, Director General of the Citizens Affairs Office, and a number of senior officials.