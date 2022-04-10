Ajman (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, received at Al Zaher Palace yesterday, a crowd of Sheikhs, senior officials and notables of the blessed month of Ramadan.

His Highness exchanged congratulations and blessings with the well-wishers who flocked to His Highness’s Majlis, expressing their sincere wishes and blessings on this Islamic occasion dear to the hearts of all Muslims, hoping that God Almighty would return it to His Highness with good health and continued wellness, and to the UAE with pride, security and prosperity.

The receptions were attended by Sheikh Ahmed bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, representative of His Highness the Ruler of Ajman for Administrative and Financial Affairs, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Ajman Tourism Development Department, Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Head of the Municipality and Planning Department in Ajman, and His Excellency Sheikh Dr. Majid bin Saeed Al Nuaimi, Chairman The Ruler’s Court, and a number of sheikhs and senior officials.