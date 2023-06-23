His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman, ordered the release of 166 inmates in the correctional and penal facilities at the General Command of Ajman Police on the occasion of the blessed Eid Al-Adha, because they proved good conduct and conduct during their execution of the sentence, and the conditions of pardon were applied to them, and their eligibility to enjoy it and exempt them from their remaining sentence.

The release order came out of the keenness of His Highness, the Ruler of Ajman, to bring joy and hope to the souls of the inmates in particular, and their families, relatives and friends in general, to complete the joy of their release and reunite with their families and loved ones, and to confirm His Highness’s care and great interest in the conditions of members of society of all segments and social conditions.