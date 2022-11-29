His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman, ordered the release of 111 inmates in the correctional and penal facilities at the General Command of Ajman Police on the occasion of the 51st Federation Day of the UAE, because they proved good conduct and behavior during their execution of the sentence, and the terms of amnesty were applied to them and their eligibility for enjoyment was proven. Exempting them from the remaining sentence, and deporting those against whom a deportation ruling has been issued.

The release order came out of the keenness of His Highness the Ruler of Ajman to bring joy and hope to the souls of the inmates in particular and their families, relatives and friends in general, to complete the joy of their release and to reunite with their families and loved ones, and to confirm His Highness’s care and keen interest in the conditions of members of society of all segments and social conditions.

His Highness expressed his wishes for the released detainees for a righteous and upright return to society and public life after they have served their sentences, and to complete the joy of the Union Day with the return of the inmates to their families.

For his part, Commander-in-Chief of Ajman Police Major General Sheikh Sultan bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi – on this occasion – raised his highest thanks and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman, for His Highness’s order to pardon the convicts, which reflects his keenness to give prisoners the opportunity to be normal people. May they be reunited with their families, stressing that procedures for the immediate release of those released will be initiated for their return to their families.