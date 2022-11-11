His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman, sent a cable of condolences to his brother, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, King of the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, expressing his sincere condolences and sincere sympathy on the death of the mother of His Royal Highness Prince Miteb bin Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, and His Highness Sheikh Nasser bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Deputy Ruler of Ajman, also sent similar cables of condolence to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques.