His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, sent a message of condolence to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, King of the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, on the death of the late His Royal Highness Prince Mashhour bin Musaed bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

In his telegram, His Highness expressed his sincere condolences and sincere condolences on the death of the deceased, asking God Almighty to rest him with the breadth of his mercy and dwell in his spaciousness and to inspire the honorable Al Saud with patience and solace.

His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Executive Council, and His Highness Sheikh Nasser bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Deputy Ruler of Ajman, sent two similar cables of condolence to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.