His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman, made a phone call with His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, during which he offered his sincere condolences and sincere condolences on the death of the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who passed away today, praying to God Almighty Almighty to provide the deceased with the breadth of his mercy and to inspire his family, his family and the generals of the honorable Maktoum family with patience and solace.

His Highness, the Ruler of Ajman, in a similar phone call, offered his condolences and condolences to the deceased’s children, asking God Almighty mercy and forgiveness for the deceased.





