His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, sent a message of condolence to his brother His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the sisterly State of Kuwait, on the death of his sister Sheikha Nouriah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah.

In his telegram, His Highness expressed his sincere condolences and sincere condolences to the Emir of the State of Kuwait .. asking God Almighty to bless the deceased with the breadth of his mercy and to dwell in his spaciousness.

His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, and His Highness Sheikh Nasser bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Deputy Ruler of Ajman, sent two similar messages of condolence to His Highness Sheikh Nawwaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the sisterly State of Kuwait.





