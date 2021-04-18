His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman, issued Emiri Decree No. 5 of 2021 regarding the appointment of Omar Ahmed bin Omair Al Muhairi as Director General of the Department of Land and Real Estate Regulation in the Emirate of Ajman. This decision shall be enforced from the date of its signature and published in the Official Gazette of the Emirate and circulated to the concerned authorities to act accordingly. According to the decision, the general manager is responsible before the ruler of the emirate and the head of the department for his carrying out his powers and exercising his powers assigned to him. It is noteworthy that Eng. Omar Ahmed bin Omair obtained a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from the American University of Sharjah in 2004 and continued his ambition to obtain a master’s degree in engineering systems management from the American University in 2009, and joined government work in the government of Ajman since 2006 in the Department of Public Works And the General Services Department of the Municipality and Planning Department, where he contributed to the success of many projects and achieved a number of goals, after which he assumed the position of Director General of the Department of Civil Aviation in 2013 and since 2016 he became Director General of the Transport Authority and a member of the Executive Council and is a member of many committees at the level of the emirate and has proven During his years of work, he was highly qualified and distinguished in government leadership. His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman, issued Emiri Decree No. 6 of 2021 regarding the appointment of Omar Muhammad Rashid Lootah as Director General of the Transport Authority in Ajman. This decision shall be enforced from the date of its signature and published in the Official Gazette of the Emirate and circulated to the concerned authorities to act accordingly. According to the decision, the general manager is responsible before the ruler of the emirate and the president of the authority for his carrying out his powers and exercising his powers assigned to him. Omar Mohammed Rashid Lootah is considered one of the young government leaders in the government of Ajman. He is a graduate of the Ajman Leadership Development Program in 2016 and obtained a diploma in financial and banking services from the Higher College of Technology in Dubai in 2005 and a bachelor’s degree in finance from Ajman University in 2009 and a master’s degree in specialization. Administration from the Canadian University in 2013. Lootah began his career in 2006 in the central administration of Emirates Post in Dubai as an accountant, then in 2009 he joined government work in the Ajman government at the Transport Authority – formerly the Public Transport Corporation – in which he demonstrated a distinguished presence and an experienced professional who contributed In achieving many accomplishments and successes, in 2015 he assumed the position of Executive Director of the Operations Sector at the Authority and he is a member of the local committees and federal bodies, and during his career he showed high energy and great ambition, through which he gained the confidence of the senior leaders to assume the position of Director General of the Transport Authority.