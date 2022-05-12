His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, issued an Emiri Decree Law No. 1 of 2022 regarding the local police in the Emirate of Ajman.

The law includes basic provisions for anyone who occupies one of the military ranks or civilian positions listed in the local police budget.

The law stipulates in its third article the restructuring of the local police force attached to the Ajman Police General Command, to become a regular civilian body consisting of a military and civilian owners, headed by the Crown Prince and continuing with its same legal personality, and renaming the local police force to become “the local police of the Emirate of Ajman”.

The law stipulates in Article 4 setting objectives for the local police in the Emirate of Ajman, which are summarized in working to maintain public security, public order and public morals, provide reasons for reassurance and stability for all members of society in the Emirate, protect lives, honor, money, property, vital facilities and public facilities in the Emirate, and raise awareness The members of the community emphasize the importance of respecting and adhering to legislation and public order, and contributing to activating the societal role in preventing crime and reducing its risks.

And the law referred in Article Five to the tasks and powers of the local police in the Emirate of Ajman in detail and gave them the power to outsource the management of any of their specializations of a technical nature to a private company.

The sixth chapter of the law included the powers of the local police chief in the Emirate of Ajman, which included adopting the policies and strategic plans necessary for the local police to achieve its objectives, approving the draft general budget for the local police and its draft final account, and any other powers related to the tasks and powers of the local police stipulated by the legislation in force in the emirate .

The seventh article of the law deals with setting specific powers for the commander-in-chief of the local police in the Emirate of Ajman (a), according to which he will supervise the local police administration, conduct its daily affairs, direct and identify, coordinate and develop its work within the framework of its objectives, tasks, powers, security policy and strategy of the Ministry of Interior. It performs the following duties and powers:

1. Preparing the strategic security policies and plans related to the Emirate and submitting them to the President for approval, and following up on their implementation after approval.

2. Adopt the rules organizing to ensure the security and confidentiality of information related to local police activities, and follow up on their implementation after their approval.

3. Daily supervision of local police personnel, follow-up of their affairs, and implementation of their tasks.

4. Propose draft legislation related to the objectives and functions of the local police, and submit them to the competent authority.

5. Adoption of police regulations and a plan to raise the efficiency of police personnel.

6. Forming permanent and temporary committees and work teams of the local police, and defining their terms of reference and work system.

7. Representing the local police before similar international, regional, local and third parties, and in international meetings and conferences.

8. Adopting the annual report on the work and achievements of the local police, and submitting it to the President.

9. Any other powers or tasks that contribute to achieving its objectives are assigned to it by the President.

The Commander-in-Chief is also entitled to delegate any of his powers stipulated in Paragraph (a) of this Article to whomever he deems appropriate from among the military staff, provided that the delegation is in writing, specific in time and objective.

Article 8 of the law stipulates creating an organizational and functional structure for the local police in the Emirate of Ajman that includes the main departments in it and its affiliated departments in a manner commensurate with its objectives, tasks and powers, as well as a functional structure to be prepared and approved in accordance with the procedures in force in the government, and in line with the organizational structure and the functional structure of the Ministry of the Interior.

The ninth and tenth chapters of the law clarified the issue of regularizing the status of members of the local police force by ending the services of citizens of the local police force and re-appointing them in the local police as civilians, transferring the non-citizen military and civilians from the local police force to the local police, and involving the citizens of the local police. From the civil owners in the pension or reward system in force at the General Authority for Pensions and Social Security in the state, without the local police incurring any expenses for adding the previous service period, or for the service period prior to acquiring the state’s nationality.

The decree stipulated that as soon as this law is issued, Emiri Decree No. (4) of 2013 regarding the local police in the Emirate of Ajman shall be repealed, as well as any text or provision contained in any other legislation that contradicts the provisions of this law, and that the regulations, regulations and decisions in force with the Force The local police issued pursuant to Emiri Decree No. (4) of 2013 regarding the local police in the Emirate of Ajman, until the issuance of the regulations, regulations and decisions stipulated in this law and that this law shall be enforced from the date of its issuance, and shall be published in the Official Gazette.



