Ajman (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, issued an Emiri Decree Law No. 1 of 2022 regarding the local police in the Emirate of Ajman. The law includes basic provisions for anyone who occupies one of the military ranks or civilian positions listed in the local police budget.

The law stipulates in its third article the restructuring of the local police force attached to the Ajman Police General Command, to become a regular civil body consisting of a military and civilian owners, headed by the Crown Prince, and continuing with its same legal personality, and renaming the local police force to become “the local police of the Emirate of Ajman.”

In Article 4, the law stipulated setting objectives for the local police in the Emirate of Ajman. In Article V, it referred to the tasks and powers of the local police in the Emirate of Ajman in detail and gave it the power to assign the management of any of its competencies of a technical nature to a private company.

The sixth chapter of the law included the powers of the local police chief in the Emirate of Ajman, and the seventh article of the law dealt with setting specific powers for the commander-in-chief of the local police in the Emirate of Ajman.

The eighth article of the law stipulated the creation of an organizational and functional structure for the local police in the emirate of Ajman that includes its main departments and its affiliated departments. Chapters nine and ten of the law clarified the issue of regularizing the status of members of the local police force. The decree stated that as soon as this law is issued, Emiri Decree No./4/ of 2013 regarding the local police in the Emirate of Ajman shall be repealed, as well as any text or provision contained in any other legislation that contradicts the provisions of this law, and that the regulations, regulations and decisions in force with the Force The local police issued pursuant to Emiri Decree No./4/ of 2013 regarding the local police in the Emirate of Ajman, until the issuance of the regulations, regulations and decisions stipulated in this law, and that this law shall be enforced from the date of its issuance, and it shall be published in the Official Gazette.