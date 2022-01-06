His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, approved the general budget of the Ajman government for the current year, with a balanced value of 2.417 billion dirhams.

His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Executive Council, stressed that the general budget of the government of Ajman reflects the vision of the leadership in the Emirate of Ajman, which urges adding qualitative efforts to the system of government work, in order to build a happy society and a sustainable green economy, noting that « The comfort and happiness of citizens, and their motivation to actually contribute to building a prosperous and distinguished homeland, will always remain at the top of the Ajman government’s priorities.”

He added that “the appropriations of the general budget for this year were distributed to the sectors of infrastructure, community facilities and the environment at 39% of the total expenditures, to take care of citizens, residents and investors, and achieve decent livelihoods for them, and 34% for economic affairs, to improve the competitiveness and attractiveness of the business environment, and 19% for public services, and 8% for public order and public safety affairs.

He pointed out the Ajman government’s keenness to support qualitative social projects for all groups and segments of society, to follow up on ambitious strategies aimed at enhancing the quality of life and a comfortable life in the emirate, and to launch a package of projects to develop an integrated infrastructure in accordance with annual plans.

His Highness said: “The general budget and its societal projects present a unique model in which the firm principles of leadership are manifested that human happiness will always remain among the priorities of the government work system, which aims to build a prosperous society that participates and is creative in building its future.”

For his part, Sheikh Ahmed bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, representative of His Highness the Ruler of Ajman for Administrative and Financial Affairs, stressed that the general budget is in line with the directives of the leadership in the emirate, which seeks to achieve sustainable development and enhance the competitiveness of the emirate in particular and the state in general.

He added that “the government of Ajman is constantly working to achieve the sustainability of financial resources and infrastructure development, to serve the emirate during the coming decades and ensure the comfort of future generations,” noting that the general budget reflects the financial stability of the emirate, which came as a result of adopting the best international practices in the financial field.

He expressed his thanks and appreciation to government agencies for their contributions and cooperation with the Department of Finance, and the participation of all administrative levels in preparing the draft general budget as a single working group.

The Director General of the Department of Finance, Marwan Ahmed Al Ali, confirmed that the general budget for the fiscal year 2022 was balanced and without a deficit, as a result of adopting innovative financial policies and flexible methodologies, which contribute to achieving financial sustainability for the emirate, and enhance its ability to expand in infrastructure development, and enable The private sector to realize its role in economic growth.

He said: “The design of the general budget framework in the Ajman government meets the development needs of the emirate in an effective manner, and that the capital and development projects came to serve the general economic climate of the emirate, and to reflect on the comfort and happiness of society.”

He added, “The Department of Finance’s interest in promoting long-term sustainability, identifying, evaluating and managing financial risks wisely, and on continuing to invest in the skills and capabilities of national employees.”

